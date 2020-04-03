TEC sets up WiFi hotspots in Bay Springs

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - TEC is committed to the community and the state of Mississippi in the fight to contain and eliminate COVID 19.
TEC is an internet provider based out of Bay Springs. The company covers area in Jasper, Jones, Smith, Rankin and Scott counties.
“We are consistently updating our network and putting in a lot of fiber because our main goal is to keep people connected,” said TEC Ex. Vice President Joey Garner.
The company announced that it will set up two hotspot locations in Bay Springs. One location is in the parking lot of the TEC central office, the other is at a park in downtown.
“We picked these two locations because they are well known spots within the town,” Garner said. “They have nice big parking lots so lots of people can be there and access the internet and practice social distancing.
Garner says there are not data caps on the company’s WiFi hotspots like there would be on a cell phone, making it easier for people to use the service.
“We are hopeful that this will allow people within our communities to access internet to help them maybe with schoolwork or if they have to work from home or even just to keep in touch with family and friends,” Garner said.
The company also announced that it will not terminate voice or internet service and it will not apply late fees for any accounts that are past due in relation to COVID-19.
