Small businesses deal with effects of mandates to prevent COVID-19 spread

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Even while closed to the public, Mary Mahoney’s Old French House restaurant in Biloxi keeps stirring up its famous shrimp gumbo, although, now, you can get it only twice a week.
As experienced as owner Bobby Mahoney is in dealing with almost every challenge, he’s nearly speechless about this one.
“I have no idea. You know what I mean? It’s a new frontier. I don’t know, you know. We’ll see what’s around the corner. We don’t know what’s around the corner," he said.
Besides the small amount of gumbo he sells, staff also prepares groceries of ground beef, chicken, milk, eggs and dry goods for his employees - about 50 families - once a week.
“All my employees, they love it,” he said. “They pull up in the back. You know, we’re keeping the distance. They’ll pop that trunk and we put it in the back that truck and they’re on their way.”
Even with the dire predictions, Mahoney can’t imagine this closing his doors for good.
“I don’t anticipate that. Hopefully, that’s not the case,” he said. “If I’ve got to close, wow, things will really be in trouble.”
Leonie Simmons, owner of Lavish Salon in Biloxi, is still in shock.
“Last night was my last night working,” she said. “And when I walked out of there and closed that door and pulled my gates, it became so real to me, and I just felt such a loss. And these are just unchartered waters and I don’t know what to do with it yet.”
She’s keeping busy filling out paperwork to help her through a potential long shutdown.
“I think I just want to tell people don’t despair. Get online, get on the phone, call your resources, call your mentors, call your banker," she said.
After 13 years, Simmons not ready for this to end.
“I think I will be OK. It’s not going to be easy by any means. We’re all going to get through this together. We’re all in the same boat. Everyone is equal.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.