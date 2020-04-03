Patrick’s Friday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off your day a little cool with temperatures in the upper 50s, so you may need a light jacket this morning! Today will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs topping out into the upper 70s. Temps will fall into the 60s this evening with lows in the mid 50s.
This weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible Highs will be in to the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered T-Storms will return as we start off next week with highs into the low to mid 80s. Temperature next week will heat up as we go into the middle of next week, as we soar into the mid to upper 80s with higher humidity.
