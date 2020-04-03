Mississippians prepare for shelter-in-place

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - With Gov. Tate Reeves announcing a statewide shelter-in-place order Wednesday, Mississippians were headed to grocery stores Thursday to stock up before it goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.
“We’ve been stocking up on groceries, buying food for the dogs and ourselves and we’re preparing for this shutdown Friday,” one shopper at Walmart in Laurel said.
Shoppers said the shelves were stocked Thursday with most of the essentials, with one buyer leaving with basics such as flour, grease, meals, juice and meat.
Mike West owns a local business, West Quality Food Service and a KFC restaurant. He said the shelter-in-place is being felt by his employees and customers.
“It effects our employees, their families and our customers coming into our restaurant,” West said. “And now that the dining rooms are closed it’s to-go and drive-thru only.”
West was also gearing up for the shelter-in-place on Thursday.
“We’ve done our grocery shopping, and keeping the teenager at home is kind of a challenge but he’s learned to fish a good bit in the backyard,” West said. “That’s kind of what we’re doing; just staying around the house.”
The executive order will last until April 20.
People will be able to leave their homes for essential reasons, such as getting food or supplies.
The order does give local law enforcement the ability to break up gatherings of 10 or more.
