2 men, 2 teens arrested following Monday night shooting on Hardy St.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police managed to make four arrest following a possible gang-related shooting that happened Monday night.
According to HPD public information officer Ryan Moore, officers responded to the report of possible shots fired in the 900 block of Hardy Street around 9:15 p.m.
HPD has arrested four people since the shooting happened, including two teenagers who were allegedly involved.
The teens, one 16-year-old and one 17-year-old, are both charged with aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity.
Shahim Williams, 21, of Hattiesburg, and Justin Jackson, 19, of Hattiesburg, have also been charged with criminal street gang and accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.
The 17-year-old has also been charged with an auto burglary that happened on North 20th Avenue the day after the shooting.
No injuries were reported during the incident, and additional arrests are pending in the ongoing investigation.
