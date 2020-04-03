Lt. Gov. asking churches to ring bells in support of healthcare workers and those who are sick

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Healthcare workers are on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, working hard to keep everyone safe and healthy.
In an attempt to “unify Mississippians in sound and spirit” and show support for those on the frontline, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann is asking Mississippi churches to ring their bells for one minute every day beginning at 6 p.m. on April 6.
“Our church communities are so important to our culture, community and state,” said Hosemann. “We will not forget you or the mission to serve, even if we are unable to attend service in a traiditonal sense right now."
Citizens and their families are also asked to go to their front yard and ring their bells at the same time.
“We may not be able to physically be with our friends and neighbors, but our sound can convey our support for one another,” said Hosemann.
The request runs through April 20, which is the end of the statewide shelter-in-place order.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.