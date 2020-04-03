Lamar County passes emergency order due to COVID-19

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Board of Supervisors passed an emergency order Friday aimed at locally implementing Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order.
The order will go in effect Friday at 5 p.m. and last until 8 a.m. April 20, the duration of Reeves’ shelter-in-place order.
Under the order, residents of Lamar County must comply with Reeves’ executive order and Lamar County law enforcement will enforce it. Violators will be subject to a post-arrest citation and face up to a $500 fine and up to six months in prison if convicted.
Lamar County elected officials and department heads will continue to operate at a reduced schedule and staff.
There will be only one entrance for the following buildings:
- The Lamar County Circuit Courthouse’s single entrance will be the back door.
- The Pete Gamble Chancery Courthouse’s single entrance will be the front door. The record room in the Chancery Clerk’s office will be closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- The Lamar County Justice Court’s single entrance will be the front door.
- The Lamar County Administration Building’s single entrance will be the front door.
The courts of the county will remain open.
The order suspends white goods drop-offs until further notice.
Optimist Park in Oak Grove, including the walking track, will be closed until further notice. Wood Hinton Park in Lumberton will also close, but the walking track will remain open.
All Lamar County Community Centers will remain closed until April 19.
Pop-up restaurants and vendors must adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing and limit number of customers in line at drive-up and takeout.
All Lamar County employees 60 years and older or with chronic illness must self identify with the Human Resource manager. These employees may be eligible for administrative leave.
