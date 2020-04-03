How to watch ‘TV Classroom’ lessons on WDAM

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, kids across the Pine Belt are not in school and instead are stuck at home, away from their teachers and classrooms.
To help keep the learning going, WDAM 7 is teaming up with different Mississippi school systems to reconnect students by bringing the classroom to TV.
Weekday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., WDAM 7 will air a variety of class lessons on a number of subjects on WDAM 7 Bounce.
You can watch Bounce over the air on channel 7.3 or on comcast channel 216.
