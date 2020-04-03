Hattiesburg Half Marathon goes virtual

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With several events and charity drives being canceled due to COVID-19, one Hub City event will now be going virtual rather than canceling.
Saturday was supposed to be the ninth annual Hattiesburg Half Marathon.
“Canceling was never even something we considered,” said Pine Belt Foundation development director Rhonda Hayden.
The race is still happening, but due to COVID-19, organizers had to come up with a way to make sure the run could still happen for the 14 nonprofits and charities it benefits.
“We didn’t want to let everybody down,” Hayden said. “They are already counting on getting those donations in from the race as part of their yearly budget. We were trying to think of the best way to do that to keep our runners happy and to also allow the nonprofits to continue to fundraise during this time. We switched the actual event to a virtual run.”
This virtual race will allow people to run in their homes, neighbors and trails.
All they have to do is email their times to The Pine Belt foundation where they will be ranked.
“It’ll show their times and distance and we are still doing race results and age group awards,” Hayden said.
Hayden says this year they have even added a new element to the run called the trifecta challenge.
“Anybody who was already registered for the race and opted into the virtual run, now they can do the trifecta challenge,” Hayden said. “They can complete the 5K, 10K, and half marathon, send us their results and then we will send them their swag and race medal.”
The goal for this year’s race is to get 1,200 runners.
If you are interested in running the virtual run, you have until April 15. To register click here.
