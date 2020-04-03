Gun hidden in bathroom leads to prison sentence for convicted felon

Iva Lacey, 44, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. (Source: Wayne County Jail)
By WDAM Staff | April 3, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 6:05 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison this week for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Iva Lacey, 44, pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 26, 2019 after being indicted two months earlier.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, police found a gun hidden inside a secret compartment in a bathroom inside Lacey’s home while serving a search warrant on Jan. 24, 2019.

It was illegal for Lacey to possess a gun due to multiple previous convictions of felonious possession of a controlled substance.

In addition to his prison sentence, Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett ordered Lacey to serve three years of probation after his release and pay a $5,000 fine.

