Gun hidden in bathroom leads to prison sentence for convicted felon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison this week for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Iva Lacey, 44, pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 26, 2019 after being indicted two months earlier.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, police found a gun hidden inside a secret compartment in a bathroom inside Lacey’s home while serving a search warrant on Jan. 24, 2019.
It was illegal for Lacey to possess a gun due to multiple previous convictions of felonious possession of a controlled substance.
In addition to his prison sentence, Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett ordered Lacey to serve three years of probation after his release and pay a $5,000 fine.
