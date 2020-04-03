Governor Reeves requests Major Federal Disaster Declaration from Trump in response to COVID-19

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a “Major Federal Disaster Declaration” from President Donald Trump on April 1 regarding novel coronavirus.
If approved, the declaration will activate the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance Program for all counties.
The incident period is from January 20 and continuing.
Financial and Crisis Counseling assistance would be available to individuals who suffered economic losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligibility requirements will be determined if the request is approved.
