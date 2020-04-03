Dirt Cheap donates equipment to Hattiesburg healthcare providers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dirt Cheap recently donated thousands of supplies to numerous healthcare providers.
Dirt Cheap gave over 6,000 N95 masks, 2,000 pairs of nitrile gloves and 2,000 surgical masks to Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Emergency Management, Merit Wesley Health and Hattiesburg Clinic.
Channel Control Merchants, parent company of Dirt Cheap, warehouse teams have been working with supplier connections to source needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals, clinics, and emergency offices.
The company has now donated over 14,000 N95 masks to emergency responders in multiple communities.
“There is a great need for proper equipment. We believe it is important to support the communities we serve and where our associates live and work,” said Robert Lynch, CEO.
Dirt Cheap officials say the supplies are being provided to stores for cleaning and employee safety.
Aisles are also being restricted to one-way movement to promote social distancing.
Most stores will remain open with adjusted hours.
Dirt Cheap has several stores located in South Mississippi, including Hattiesburg, Laurel, Petal, Waynesboro, and Columbia.
