Convicted felon arrested on drug and weapon possession Thursday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A convicted felon was arrested by Hattiesburg police Thursday after having possession of a weapon.
Around 7 p.m., Camilya Woods, 39, of Hattiesburg was arrested on Mable Street and was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of possession of marijuana.
According to Ryan Moore, public information officer for the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers seized two handguns during the arrest.
Woods was also charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal street gang activity and tampering with evidence in connection to a physical assault that happened on Mable Street on Feb. 2, 2020.
Woods was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
