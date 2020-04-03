Columbia mayor discusses shelter-in-place order

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves’ statewide shelter-in-place order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.
Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said the city is going to do its part to ensure the guidelines in the executive order are followed.
“In Columbia, we are going to try and adhere to everything that’s in this executive order and there may be stricter regulations put in place if we continue to see the numbers increase in our county and city,” McKenzie said.
The city of Columbia is also going to enforce the limiting of gatherings.
“There will not be any location, a church or anything, a funeral home, that is allowed to have more than 10 people gathered at it," McKenzie said. "The timing of any passing is unknown, and it can’t be regulated. But we also want people to be safe.”
The executive order will end at 8 a.m. on April 20.
