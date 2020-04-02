Virus sickens USM athletics’ budget

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The coronavirus not only emptied the playing fields at the University of Southern Mississippi this spring, but has torn a nearly half-million-dollar hole in the program’s current budget.
USM athletic director Jeremy McClain acknowledged Wednesday that an almost 70 percent reduction in NCAA-distributed funding for fiscal year 2019-20 will leave USM far shy on what already was a military-bedsheet-tight budget.
“The problem for us is earlier in the week the NCAA announced that our distribution is going to be about less than 30 percent of what it normally is,” McClain said. “We get those payments normally in May and June, so our part of that (loss) is going to be significant. We’re looking at a several hundred-thousand-dollar hit from the revenue standpoint from the NCAA.”
McClain said USM’s usual NCAA distribution came in at around $1.5 million annually. This year, that figure will be less than $500,000.
USM’s fiscal year runs through June 30. State law requires any university auxiliary, such as athletics, to do no worse than break-even.
McClain said his department is working through any and all options to cover the shortfall.
“I paint that picture just to say, ‘Hey, here’s what we’re facing,’” McClain said. “We’re going to figure it out.”
USM projected its 2019-20 budget at $25.3 million, an increase of about $800,000 from fiscal year 2019.
In addition to the NCAA hit, the corona virus-related spring sports shutdown could have cost USM the better part of the $454,00 in revenue the baseball program was expected to generate.
Nearly three-fourths of that revenue was expected to be generated through gate receipts, either by season tickets or walk-up, game-of-day ticket sales. USM played 10 of its first 16 games at Pete Taylor Park with another 19 home dates left on the schedule.
McClain said USM offered more than 1,700 season ticket holders the option of refunding the cost of tickets for the remaining games or allowing the school to keep that money as a donation.
“We obviously didn’t finish the season, so we’ve lost revenue - concessions, walk-up sales, things like that,” McClain said. “Now, we gave the option to our season-ticket holders to either get a refund or convert the remainder of their season ticket into a donation, and I’m beyond thrilled to say that nearly 80 percent of our folks made the decision to donate the rest of their season tickets back to the program.
“We have a great group of fans, a baseball group that’s just really committed, and that’s just an example of that. That really softened some of that blow for us.”
The season-ticket donations, combined with savings on travel expenses for trips that won’t be taken this spring, just about balanced the spring sports’ books, McClain said.
“There is travel savings and things like that, money that we are not spending that we typically would be, and with the donations on season tickets that we got in, those are really going to almost offset each other (projected revenue/anticipated expenses),” McClain said.
