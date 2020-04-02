Reeves: Shelter-in-place order won’t drastically alter life of those already taking precautions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is ordering all Mississippians to shelter-in-place. The order takes effect this Friday at 5 p.m. and will last until Monday, April 20 at 8 a.m.
Mississippi isn’t totally shutting down, but Governor Reeves is hoping the shelter-in-place order will slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the healthcare system isn’t overburdened.
“We believe that this is the right tool at the right time to save lives," noted Reeves.
This order does not mean you will be locked in your home. You are allowed to leave for essential travel including going to work at an essential business, picking up groceries or supplies, caring for someone in the vulnerable population.
“If we can use this tool to slow things down such that we can process patients through the system safely and provide every single patient the resources they need to maximize a chance for recovery... that’s what we’re doing,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Reeves notes that the order will not drastically alter life for the majority of Mississippians who have been taking needed precautions.
“I can’t stress enough that the single best mechanism for enforcement is for individuals to enforce it themselves,” explained Governor Reeves.
The guidelines of social distancing and no gatherings are still in place, but enforcement efforts will be stepped up, particularly to enforce the previous order of no gatherings of 10 or more people.
“This is a downside of some businesses closing, you’ve got certain communities in the state where we’re beginning to see clusters of people who are not working and rather than staying at home, they’re gathering in groups and that’s something that’s leading to transmittal and group transfer,” added Reeves.
But there are a few additional places being ordered to close including beaches, parks, playgrounds, movie theaters and other recreational spaces.
Individual outdoor activity is allowed. Grocery stores will remain open and restaurants can continue to operate with drive-thru, curbside or delivery.
To view the full order, click HERE.
