Pine Belt business reacts to shelter-in-place order

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statewide shelter-in-place order Wednesday afternoon after COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,000 in the Magnolia State.
Many have met the governor’s decision with a mix of uncertainty and anxiety, but most understand it’s necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Especially hit hard by the order are local businesses throughout the state, who were already reeling from the effects of earlier closures.
Mike Davis, owner of D&D Tire Company in Hattiesburg, says his company is on the list of those essential businesses that can remain open and he’s doing all he can to keep his employees working and the public safe.
“We’re trying to take care of both our customers and our employees to make them stay healthy," Davis said. "We have a sanitation station as you walk in the door. We’re trying to maintain the distance of 6 feet between people. We have a waiting room that’s scattered about and you’re welcome to sit outside. We’re wearing gloves when we pull cars in to keep the car germ free. We’re doing these type things trying to maintain everybody’s health and just try to remain open and take care of folks.”
The order will go in effect Friday at 5 p.m. and remain in effect until 8 a.m. on April 20, unless changed or extended.
