Pine Belt business reacts to shelter-in-place order

“We’re trying to take care of both our customers and our employees to make them stay healthy," Davis said. "We have a sanitation station as you walk in the door. We’re trying to maintain the distance of 6 feet between people. We have a waiting room that’s scattered about and you’re welcome to sit outside. We’re wearing gloves when we pull cars in to keep the car germ free. We’re doing these type things trying to maintain everybody’s health and just try to remain open and take care of folks.”