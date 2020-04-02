Patrick’s Thursday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off your day a little cool with temperatures in the low 50s, so you may need a light jacket this morning! Today will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs topping out into the upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the 60s this evening with lows in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be nice and partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
This weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible Highs will be in to the upper 70s to low 80s. Hit-or-miss showers will return as we start off next week with highs into the low to mid 80s.
