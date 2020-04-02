Number of COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to rise in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports there are now more than 1,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
MSDH reported 104 new cases on Thursday and four news deaths, bringing the state total to 1,177 cases and 26 deaths.
The new numbers were released as Mississippians prepare for a statewide shelter-in-place order that will go into effect on Friday at 5 p.m. Gov. Tate Reeves announced the executive order Wednesday and said it will last through 8 a.m. on April 20 unless changed or extended.
In the Pine Belt, two coronavirus-related deaths have been reported. State health officials reported on March 28 that a person with coronavirus died in Perry County. Forrest General Hospital reported Wednesday that a patient with coronavirus died.
According to state health officials, a total of 57 confirmed cases have been reported in the Pine Belt with 26 in Forrest County, eight in Lamar County six each in Perry and Jones counties, five in Marion County, three in Covington County, two in Jasper County and one in Wayne County.
The MSDH said coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at Forrest General Hospital, South Central Regional Medical Center Health System, Clinics and South Central Emergency Department, all Community Health Centers in Mississippi and Fast Pace Urgent Care locations in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
