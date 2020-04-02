Nissan Canton creates face shields for those on front-lines of coronavirus fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nissan Canton is stepping up to help those on the front-lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of producing cars, the automotive plant is using their tools to make face masks for healthcare workers.
The manufacturing process is already underway at Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant.
More than 1,000 shields will be assembled per week and donated to local healthcare centers.
“Nissan is proud to be in Mississippi, and we’re tapping into our spirit of innovation to help local healthcare workers who need more protective gear now,” said Parul Bajaj, senior manager, Philanthropy, Nissan North America, Inc. “We’re happy that our 3D printers offer the manufacturing flexibility that enable us to help protect people working in the medical community.”
Nissan temporarily suspended vehicle production of its U.S. manufacturing facilities on March 20.
They have also limited the number of employees at each location.
Enhanced safety and sanitizing measures in the areas of the plant where assembly of face shields takes place.
