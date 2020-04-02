Man leaves $300 tip at Flowood restaurant after only buying a sweet tea

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A generous tip left at a local restaurant took the whole staff by surprise!
A man who's a regular customer at Grant's Kitchen in Flowood ordered a sweet tea in the drive-thru Tuesday.
His total was just $2.18, but it wasn’t until he drove away that the staff realized how much he had tipped
$300 dollars! For you counting at home, that is a 15,000% tip.
“It was incredible,” said one worker. "It really does show the good that’s coming out in a crisis like this.”
