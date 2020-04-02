Local players in limbo with MiLB put on hold

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Kirk McCarty and Taylor Braley have been playing baseball pretty much their entire lives – from Oak Grove to Southern Miss and now in the minor leagues.
It’s what has made the past two weeks feel so strange. The Hattiesburg natives are two of many sent home just a month into Major League Baseball’s Spring Training.
“I was excited,” said Kirk McCarty, a 2017 Draft pick of the Cleveland Indians. “Body felt great, I really used last year to learn more about myself and about my game. I finally, for the first time, felt like I knew who I was and knew what I needed to do to have success.”
McCarty is looking for ways to hold onto that momentum – occasionally pitching and working out in his Gulfport garage.
The lefthander missed the first half of last season with an injury before returning to pitch in 13 games for the Lynchburg Hillcats of the Class A-Advanced League. He tossed 60 strikeouts, gave up 75 hits with a 3-7 record, 5.66 earned-run-average and 1.63 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched).
His former teammate Braley balances keeping his arm warm without over-doing it (he’s also killed a couple turkeys while back home in Hattiesburg.
A career .305 batter at Southern Miss, the righthander has worked strictly from the mound in his three seasons with the Miami Marlins organization. He’s added a cutter to his repertoire since joining the Jupiter Hammerheads of the Class A-Advanced League.
Braley pitched 101.1 innings in 25 games last season, allowing 103 hits with 65 strikeouts, a 3.38 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.
“I mean, definitely just learning what to throw when and how to read a swing and all that,” Braley said. “In college, I just got up there and threw the ball. Whatever [coach] called is what I threw and I just threw it.”
“It’s not going to be something that takes a day or a week or even a month to really get to where you want to be,” McCarty said. “So, just approaching every day with a bit of consistency will lead you to small improvements.”
McCarty began to feel those improvements entering his third season in the pros.
He’s one of ten Golden Eagles currently navigating the minors – a fraternity that knows the grind of trying to make it to “The Show.”
“Obviously, we had a lot of talent [at Southern Miss] which helped our situation,” Braley said. “[The coaches] made us better ball players, they made us better everything, really.”
“I think the game by nature is always going to be fun but there are definitely some aspects and instances where you see, this is business,” McCarty said. “You get home from a road trip – in the middle of the night three guys find out they’re getting released, then it kind of hits you. So, to find some relief from the stress of trying to make it to the big leagues.”
The good news is MLB and MiLB players learned on Tuesday they will be compensated through at least May 31. Many are hoping they can actually get back to working for their money in June.
Of course like everything in American society today, the Coronavirus is calling the shots.
