Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says he didn't mean to insinuate on a recent television appearance that record-setting quarterback Drew Brees plans to retire after the upcoming season. Payton says he meant to convey that the 41-year-old quarterback is taking it “year by year” after signing a two-year, $50 million contract last month. Payton was correcting a reference he made to Brees' “final season” in an ESPN interview on Tuesday. Payton also says he's been medically cleared to end his coronavirus quarantine and is working at a draft headquarters set up in an expansive space at the Dixie Brewery.
UNDATED (AP) — IndyCar's second virtual race has been picked up by NBC Sports Network after the inaugural event drew 600,000 viewers to various online streams. The race from virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama will be aired Saturday and called by NBC's booth of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy. NASCAR has twice set the esports record for viewers, with more than 1 million tuning into its virtual race last week aired on various Fox Sports platforms.