Hattiesburg Arts Council will host virtual art classes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Art Council announced a way for people stuck inside to stay occupied after Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statewide shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The HAC smART Space classes will show how to do art projects without having to leave your home. The online classes will be held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m.
The entire family can participate in the classes. To participate, just visit the City of Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page.
The program is the result of a partnership between the Hattiesburg Arts Council, HAC smART Space, City of Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation, Forrest County Board of Supervisors, BancorpSouth, Trinity Episcopal, Hattiesburg Clinic Internal Medicine, and the Pinebelt Foundation’s Ann Morris Memorial Fund.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.