Hattiesburg Arts Council will host virtual art classes

Join us live for @HAC Smart Space art class with Emily Adcock Gallaspy and Frances! Post pictures of your feeders in the comments below! Supplies needed: 1. Clean jar 2. Clean sponge 3. Twine or fishing line 4. Hammer and nail 5. Paint or Sharpies 6. Sugar water-dissolved (boil 1 part sugar in 10 parts water) Optional materials for flower: 1. Plastic bottle 2. Hot glue TIP: If you are using Sharpies to decorate your jar, you can cure them by placing them in a 325-degree oven for 30 minutes.