Hattiesburg Arts Council will host virtual art classes

Hattiesburg Arts Council will host virtual art classes
The HAC smART Space classes will be held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. (Source: Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation)
By WDAM Staff | April 2, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 6:04 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Art Council announced a way for people stuck inside to stay occupied after Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statewide shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The HAC smART Space classes will show how to do art projects without having to leave your home. The online classes will be held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m.

The entire family can participate in the classes. To participate, just visit the City of Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page.

HAC Smart Space: How to Make a Butterfly Feeder

Join us live for @HAC Smart Space art class with Emily Adcock Gallaspy and Frances! Post pictures of your feeders in the comments below! Supplies needed: 1. Clean jar 2. Clean sponge 3. Twine or fishing line 4. Hammer and nail 5. Paint or Sharpies 6. Sugar water-dissolved (boil 1 part sugar in 10 parts water) Optional materials for flower: 1. Plastic bottle 2. Hot glue TIP: If you are using Sharpies to decorate your jar, you can cure them by placing them in a 325-degree oven for 30 minutes.

Posted by Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

The program is the result of a partnership between the Hattiesburg Arts Council, HAC smART Space, City of Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation, Forrest County Board of Supervisors, BancorpSouth, Trinity Episcopal, Hattiesburg Clinic Internal Medicine, and the Pinebelt Foundation’s Ann Morris Memorial Fund.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.