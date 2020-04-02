Gov. Reeves reschedules House District 88 special election

(WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced he has rescheduled the special election for the vacant House District 88 seat in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
After discussing with state health officials and coordinating with Secretary Michael Watson and state election officials, Gov. Reeves decided there was a need to reschedule the special election originally set for April 21, 2020.
The election has been rescheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
“The health and well-being of all Mississippians must and always will be our top priority. We are closer to the beginning than the end of this outbreak, and conducting an election at this time would unnecessarily put our poll workers and voters at risk,” said Reeves. “We must protect our rights as Americans to a free and fair election, but not at the expense of the health and safety of our people. Stay home, stay health.”
The House District 88 seat became vacant after Republican Rep. Ramona Blackledge of Laurel resigned from the position on January 31.
Blackledge said Republican House Speaker Phillip Gunn was blocking her and other retired public employees form collecting state government pensions while serving in the House, claiming it to be unfair.
Reeves continues to monitor the elections calendar and speak with health officials as he looks at other upcoming elections in the state while prioritizing the protection of public health.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.