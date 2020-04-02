Covington County issues curfew due to coronavirus threat

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Board of Supervisors ordered a countywide curfew Thursday to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The curfew will go into effect Friday and runs from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. It will be enforced by the Covington County Sheriff’s Department.
Medical emergencies, travel to and from essential work places and food delivery services are exempt from the curfew.
The board also altered operating hours for the Covington County Tax Collectors Office, which will now be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All other offices in the courthouse and the chancery building will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You are asked to call the number posted on the door and follow instructions.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.