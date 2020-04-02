Couple and their dog escape early morning house fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple Jones County volunteer fire departments put out a house fire early Thursday morning in the Gitano community.
Firefighters responded to the house fire at Highway 28 West around 3:57 a.m. after Brandon Gardner and his girlfriend made the 911 call.
Gardner stated him and his girlfriend woke up to a popping sound and thought it was storming outside until he walked in the kitchen and could see one of the doors in the house glowing orange.
Both Gardner and his girlfriend, along with their dog, evacuated the home and called 911.
When the first responding fire department arrived, they found the single-story brick home fully on fire, prompting an attack to contain the blaze.
The home was heavily damage but no injuries were reported.
Jones County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.