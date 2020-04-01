WCU Dean of Education: Suspended teaching exams may help teacher numbers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ben Burnett, Dean of Education at William Carey University, said he believes some good can come out of anything bad. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the Mississippi State Board of Education to make some big decisions.
“It affects future teachers greatly,” Burnett said.
He said the Mississippi State Board of Education voted to suspend the requirement for licensure exams as an entry point into teacher education for the undergraduate level and alternate route.
“This means that people who are wanting to be teachers and have not passed the practice core exam or any other exam, foundations of reading, that are necessary to be admitted in to the alternate route program or into undergraduate teacher education, that those are now suspended all the way through December of 2021,” Burnett said.
Burnett said this suspension of testing means a potential boost in teacher numbers in the future. He also offered William Carey’s Alternate Route Teacher Program, which is now completely online, if you were already in school to become a teacher, or just want to be one and you have an undergraduate degree.
“We can have the two classes and have them licensed to teach by the end of the summer,” Burnett said.
Burnett said the university is also offering an assistant teacher scholarship. He said William Carey will discount their tuition by 50% to enable them to finish their undergraduate teacher education degree.
“[Of] course, this is gonna put a lot more pressure on the schools of education across the state to follow these candidates and ensure that we are producing quality candidates,” Burnett said.
To learn more about William Carey’s Assistant Teacher Scholarship, it’s Alternate Route Program or more about the suspension of the testing Burnett said call the school of education at 601-318-6600 or email education@wmcarey.edu
