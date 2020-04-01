Veterinarians continue treating animals during pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While we stay at home for social distancing, our furry friends might still need to see a veterinarian. That’s why at Animal Medical Center they’ve gone to curbside service.
“One of the techs comes out and collects the animal, collects the history then goes in, takes care of the animal, then brings it out to them in the car," said Dr. Calhoun at Animal Medical Center
Calhoun said this system is a way to keep pet owners and vet technicians safe.
“We’re really trying to promote that and keep a distance and, plus, take care of the pets that need to be taken care of," said Calhoun.
According to Calhoun, the workflow at Animal Medical Center has changed a bit with the new system, but pet owners seem to be understanding.
“They understand that there’s a wait time, so I haven’t had too many negative comments. I think people are really appreciative of trying to stay open and trying to take care of them and their dog," said Calhoun
As for the coronavirus and your pet, Calhoun had this to say.
“One of the biggest questions out there is can coronavirus be transmitted to pets and as far as the CDC goes, right now, there aren’t any cases that are documented cases," said Calhoun
Animal Medical Center hasn’t limited any services at this time, but Calhoun said it doesn’t hurt to call ahead to see if you really need to come in.
