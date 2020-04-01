TEC announces pledge to keep customers connected during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - During the next 60 days, Tec has announced they will not terminate voice or internet service for any accounts that are past due in light of COVID-19.
Late fees for any accounts past due also will not be applied.
In addition, TEC is installing public WIFI hotspots for use by students and remote workers.
For more information on hotspot availability, you can visit here.
Tec officials say the temporary suspension of disconnects does not mean customers may stop paying their bills. Residential and small business customers who need assistance with these suspension options should contact their local office.
“TEC is positioned to ensure safety, soundness,and satisfaction for our employees, customers, and communities during the uncertain environment caused by COVID-19. We are thankful for our employees and our communities, and we are ready to walk through each step of these difficult circumstances. TEC remains attentive and focused in our efforts to keep everyone connected,” says Joey F. Garner.
