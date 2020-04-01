State senators ask Gov. Reeves to close coastal beaches to all non-residents

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -Six members of the Coast legislative delegation say it’s time to keep outsiders off Mississippi’s beaches.
The state senators made their request in a letter sent Tuesday to Tate Reeves. The senators want Governor Reeves to strongly consider taking state action pertaining to beach access.
Moreover, they want “all coastal beaches, public and private, be closed effective immediately to all non-residents, and remain so until April 30, 2020, or until further notice is given, with the recommendation that all counties and municipalities direct law enforcement agencies to enforce the order.”
The senators involved were Philip Moran, Mike Thompson, Joel Carter, Scott Delano, Jeremy England and Brice Wiggins. Their two-page letter said they want “specific and immediate actions be taken in response to the treatment and spread” of COVID-19 on the Gulf Coast.”
They said that they’re concerned about the safety of their constituents across the six southern counties. They’re also worried about the equipment medical professionals need but don’t have in order to fight coronavirus.
Specifically pertaining to the Gulf Coast, they’re asking the governor, MEMA and MSDH to report “what efforts have been made to procure proper and sufficient PPE for our health care professionals to treat COVID-19 patients”.
In addition, the senators are also interested in “efforts made to designate regional hospitals and health care facilities for treatment of COVID-19 and Non-COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Reeves was asked whether he would consider closing the beaches, and he responded by saying that local jurisdictions have closed part of their beaches.
“Some of the local jurisdictions have in fact done that, shut down certain areas of the beaches, certain activities on beaches," Reeves said.
However, that’s not the case. The three coastal counties are limiting the size of crowds on the beaches, but have not ordered any beach areas to be closed.
He did note that his administration is able and ready to issue an order to help that situation it they are asked to.
