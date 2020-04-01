SCRMC hosts two-day community blood drive

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center is hosting a two-day community blood drive due to the national blood shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Community Blood Drive, which is being conducted by Vitalant, began Tuesday, March 31 and will end on Wednesday, April 1 from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Employees will donate in the SCRMC conference room and non-employees can donate in the Blood Mobile Unit at the South Central Medical Office Complex.
Donors can sign-up online by using the sponsor code “SCRMC,” or call Bonnie Smith at (601) 426-4704 to make an appointment.
