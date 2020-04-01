Richton School District delivering meals to homebound students

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - School districts across the state are providing meals for students stuck at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.
One school district in our area is doing that in a unique way.
The Richton School District started its feeding program Monday, and so far, it has served more than 50 percent of the student population each day. That’s more than 400 meals daily.
“This meal is a lunch for the day. It also has a milk, juice and breakfast for the following day. They are getting two meals in one,” said Richton School District Superintendent Clay Anglin.
Several community volunteers and faculty members have pitched in a helping hand.
“Our cafeteria workers are here, and we’ve also got First Baptist Church of Richton who’s volunteered to come out and help us,” said Anglin.
While providing meals is something most schools are doing, Anglin said the Richton School District is doing it in a different way.
“We met as a leadership team and asked this question, “How can we maximize the number of meals that we can provide for our students while they are out?” We also needed to find out how we could minimize the risk of infection for this virus to our employees and to our school,” Anglin said.
The answer to that question was school bus delivery.
“Our bus drivers know the routes. They know the children that are on those routes as well. They volunteered to help deliver food at central points throughout their routes,” Anglin said.
The district still offers pickup at the school cafeteria, but Anglin said they wanted to be able to provide for those who might not have a way to travel.
“A lot of people couldn’t get up here because their parents work or they’re home alone and they didn’t have a way to get back on campus. We thought, let’s just try something different to reach out to the community and help provide those meals for those who are not able to get on campus each day,” Anglin said.
This feeding program is for anyone 18 and under. The school district is also providing student learning packets for at home learning.
