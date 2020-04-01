PRCC athletics debuts streaming service

From Pearl River Community College Sports Information
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — In an effort to help sports fans get through the coming weeks without live events, Pearl River Community College is offering a new, weekly streaming series.
“Wildcat Rewind” will highlight some of the best moments from the school’s recent history by re-airing games in their entirety.
The series will begin today in what will be a weekly 11 a.m. time slot each Wednesday across Pearl River’s social media networks.
Fans can tune into the rebroadcasts on PRCC Athletics’ Twitter page (@PRCCAthletics), Facebook page (PRCCAthletics) and YouTube channel: Pearl River Community College.
Additionally, the games will be broadcast on PRCCMedia.com, where fans can either watch the game on the website or via their Roku and Amazon Fire devices.
Anyone who has an Amazon Fire or Roku can stream PRCC broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from the app store.
The first rewatchable Wildcat victory is one of the college’s most recent — PRCC’s Region XXIII men’s basketball championship win over Jones College.
“Wildcat Rewind” will also feature several bonus episodes spliced into the weekly schedule via fan vote.
Fans feeling the urge to binge PRCC’s victories from the 2019-20 school year can also pull up classic footage by visiting PRCCMedia.com and selecting “On Demand.”
