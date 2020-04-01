Okatoma Canoe Rental stays open during COVID-19 outbreak

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With nonessential businesses across the state closing due to the coronavirus, one is still fighting to stay open.
The Okatoma Canoe Rental has been around for decades with their season opening the week of spring break, and this year has been no different.
“Right now, it’s still less than what we would normally do for spring break just because of the virus going around and everybody not getting out like they normally do,” said Lisa Robinson, who is a co-owner.
Robinson said they attract visitors from all across the area and even Louisiana, but that any and all visitors they have are only here to canoe and then go right back home.
WDAM received numerous calls with citizens concerned about the buses that people to the river, but management tells us that they are taking every precaution there as well.
“My drivers keep sanitizing wipes and a disinfecting bleach spray to disinfect all the high-touch areas," Robinson said. "They do all the complete seats—back of the seats, handrails—you know, anything that might be touched.”
In addition to cleaning the buses before and after each use, she says they only take one small group of visitors to the river at a time, and they also separate them on the bus.
“We’ve had at least one deputy here every day, you know, doing spot checks," Robinson said. "They said they see no problems with the way we’re doing things. We’re taking every precaution we can, you know, we’re doing everything we can.”
But when it comes to those who say they should shut down because they are not essential, Robinson said staying open is really the only option for them.
“I’m not considered essential as in, you know, grocery stores, drug stores—stuff like that, but as a small business owner, it’s essential for my bills," Robinson said. "My bills still keep coming, and I don’t have the luxury of working for someone else to be able to get unemployment.”
Robinson said only one person per group is allowed to come in to sign up and that all employees come in one and a half hour early every day to clean and disinfect.
