Multiple drug charges for Hattiesburg man after Tuesday arrest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested an individual on multiple drug charges Tuesday evening.
Aaron Townes, 30, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cedar Street.
According to Ryan Moore, public information officer for HPD, officers seized ecstasy, codeine syrup, Spice and marijuana during the arrest.
Townes was charged with two misdemeanor and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of sale of controlled substance, one felony count of sale of a controlled substance within proximity of a school/church and one felony count of trafficking of a controlled substance.
Earlier this year, Townes was arrested by HPD after officers found a stolen firearm and 115 grams of Spice in his possession on February 28. He was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Townes was booked into Forrest County Jail.
