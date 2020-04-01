Mississippi Power offers customer scam tips during COVID-19 pandemic

(WDAM) - Mississippi Power is advising customers to be aware of scams during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially phone calls asking for payments by phone.
Security Investigator for Mississippi Power Chris Loposser talks about how scammers can try to mislead customers into giving them personal information to pay for bills over the phone.
“Mississippi Power will never ask for your banking information or a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone or in person at your residence,” said Loposser. “Scammers try different approaches, but they typically claim your bill is overdue and threaten to disconnect power if immediate payment isn’t made over the phone.”
All Mississippi Power field representatives are uniformed and travel in company vehicles with the Mississippi Power logo on them, along with carrying a badge with his or her photograph, name and company logo.
Anyone who receives a call demanding payment or personal information is advised to hang up and report it to local law enforcement and call Mississippi Power at 1-800-532-1502, as well as be aware of leading questions that could make you accidentally give out personal information.
Additionally, Mississippi Power announced the company was suspending customer disconnects during the COVID-19 pandemic on March 14 as they continue to evaluate the policy and timeframe that process as the pandemic develops.
Additional scam warnings for Mississippi Power customers are available on their website.
