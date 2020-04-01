Mississippi income tax deadline is May 15

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For the residents of Mississippi, life during the COVID-19 pandemic is constantly changing and probably the last thing on their minds right now are taxes.
While taxpayers have gotten an extension until July 15 to file their federal income taxes, they only have until May 15 to file their state taxes.
The filing deadlines were changed in response to the spread of the coronavirus, but ultimately, you are still required to pay your taxes.
Letitia Mayfield, branch manager for National Tax Center in Laurel, says folks can still call or go online to file their taxes.
“I encourage all tax paying citizens to go ahead and file now if they can to not have to worry about those deadlines, or be rushed for anything, tax time is very difficult,” Mayfield said. With God’s help, he will see us through with everything that we’re faced with daily, and here at National Tax Centers, can answer tax questions that you may have.”
Mississippi could only extend their deadline by a month due to the need to meet statutory requirements of a balanced budget by June 30.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.