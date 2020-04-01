Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi gov issues stay-home order for 1 of 82 counties
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is issuing his first stay-at-home order to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. It's only for one of the 82 counties. Reeves says Tuesday that testing has shown a rapid increase in cases in Lauderdale County. He and the state epidemiologist, Dr. Paul Byers, say a nursing home there is considered a hot spot for the virus. The Health Department says Mississippi has 20 deaths and nearly 940 cases. Reeves says he could issue other stay-home orders if tests show rapid increases in cases elsewhere. Gulfport's mayor has set a stay-home order in his city.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI PRISONS
Mississippi alters probation check-in because of virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections is temporarily stopping in-person check-ins for people on probation, parole, house arrest or other forms of community supervision. It's part of an effort to control the spread of the new coronavirus. The department says in a news release that instead of going to an office, people under supervision should check in by phone, email or video chat between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays. The change is in effect from Wednesday until at least April 17.
HIGH MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Louisiana spillway may open for record 3rd consecutive year
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal authorities say they may have to open up a major flood control project on the Mississippi River to ease pressure on New Orleans levees. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday that the river is expected to crest above 17 feet at a key New Orleans gauge as early as Friday. That would likely lead to the opening of a structure that diverts water through the Bonnet Carre spillway. It would be the first time the structure has been used three years in a row. Extended openings last year were blamed by Mississippi authorities for feeding toxic algae blooms and killing oysters, dolphins and other sea life.
SOUTHERN STORMS
Twister slams Alabama neighborhood during virus quarantine
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An apparent tornado has damaged an Alabama neighborhood where people were inside homes during the coronavirus quarantine. Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs says only one minor injury was reported as a midday twister struck about 15 homes on Tuesday. He says he'd expected the toll to be worse because people were home during the viral outbreak, but it wasn't. Scattered damage is being reported from Mississippi to Georgia, and more than 50,000 homes and businesses are without power. Forecasters have issued a series of tornado warnings and watches for the South because of the storms.
INMATE DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
Autopsy set for inmate who died in south Mississippi prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate has died at South Mississippi Correctional Institution. The state Department of Corrections said Tuesday that no foul play is suspected. The inmate's name is being withheld until relatives are notified. The death occurred Monday night, and the department said an autopsy would be done. Mississippi's prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department because several inmates died during outbursts of violence late last year and early this year. The person who died Monday was at least the 30th Mississippi inmate to die since late December.
AP-US-TRUMP-BIRD-DEATHS
Ex-wildlife chief: Trump rule could kill billions of birds
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is moving to scale back criminal enforcement of a century-old law protecting most American wild bird species. The former director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service told AP billions of birds could die if the government doesn't hold companies liable for accidental bird deaths. On the edge of a former open pit copper mine in Montana, sirens and the pop of propane cannons are meant to keep geese, swans and ducks from landing on a lake of toxic water. Montana Resources says it will keep up efforts to scare birds away after thousands landed and later died in 2016.