Jasper County issues curfew due to COVID-19 outbreak

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation Wednesday morning enacting emergency restrictions such as a countywide curfew and limitations on businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The proclamation was signed during an emergency meeting of the supervisors held prior to Gov. Tate Reeves issuing a statewide shelter-in-place order.
Under the Jasper County proclamation, a countywide curfew will be strictly enforced from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. During this time, people should not be on public streets or public places unless it is for work. Medical personnel, first responders and law enforcement are exempt from the curfew.
The Jasper County Courthouse will have restricted access. All personnel and customers entering the building will be subject to a health screening and temperature check. Only essential employees should be in the building.
All county employees not working due to the coronavirus pandemic will still receive pay.
The order also outlines other measures businesses and county employees should adhere to.
Under the statewide stay-at-home order, people must stay home unless performing necessary activities. All nonessential businesses must stop all activities except those that are necessary for minimum operation, such as payroll, health insurance and security.
Restaurants and bars throughout the state can only offer drive-thru, curbside and delivery.
Private and public gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.
The Jasper County proclamation is in effect for 30 days.
