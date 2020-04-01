Hattiesburg man charged in morning shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a Hub City man in a Wednesday morning shooting that resulted from an argument.
Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 5800 block of U.S. Highway 49 around 6 a.m. and found a person suffering form a gunshot wound.
Police took 38-year-old Knox Flowers into custody and charged him with aggravated assault.
According to HPD, investigators learned that Knox and the victim were traveling together when they got into an argument.
Police said the victim’s injuries were not life threatening.
Knox was booked in the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.