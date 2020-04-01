Statewide shelter-in-place will begin Friday at 5 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statewide shelter-in-place order Wednesday afternoon after COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,000 in the Magnolia State.
Reeves announced the executive order Wednesday after state health officials recommended the action Tuesday. According to Reeves, the Mississippi State Department of Health advised him that the state has reached a critical point in the outbreak and that the shelter-in-place order is necessary to limit the spread of the virus.
“This is a somber time—for our country and our state,” Reeves said. “We are all in grave danger, from coast to coast. As leaders, our top priority is and always will be the safety of our citizens.”
The order will go in effect Friday at 5 p.m. and remain in effect until 8 a.m. on April 20, unless changed or extended.
Under the order, people are required to stay at home except to perform essential activities, such as caring for someone in a vulnerable population, getting food or necessary supplies and working for an essential business.
When people leave home, they must adhere to social distancing guidelines and stay 6 feet away from others and not gather in groups of 10 people or more.
The order also suspends evictions, though people are still required to pay rent owed and mortgages.
Public and private gatherings of 10 or more people must be canceled or postponed. All places of amusement and recreation, indoors or outdoors, is to be closed.
Nonessential businesses must cease all activities except those that are required for minimum operation, such as payroll, health insurance and security, and allow employees to work from home.
Restaurants and bars throughout the state can only offer drive-thru, curbside and delivery services under the order.
Outdoor recreation is allowed, though group activities such as soccer or basketball are not.
Reeves said the order will be enforced and reminded Mississippians that it is only temporary. The state will open again as soon as health officials advise that it is OK to do so.
“This will not be easy for anyone, but we believe it is right,” Reeves said. “We know that there are many people who are scared: wondering what this means for their wages and their ability to put food on the table. We are here for you and working hard to help. Mississippi will not allow you to fall without a hand to help you back up.”
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann issued the following statement on the executive order following Reeves’ announcement:
“Mississippi is in the throes of a pandemic war. Our friends, our neighbors, and maybe even our own family may be victims if we do not do the right thing now. Thousands of Mississippians may get sick, and some may not survive.
With the public’s help, we can fight COVID-19. We need to heed and support Governor Reeves’ executive order to shelter-in-place until April 20. We need to work together to take care of our most vulnerable citizens by listening to our healthcare professionals and traveling outside of our homes only when necessary.
Let us stay healthy. Let us stay home, and let us look forward to an even brighter future in Mississippi.” — Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.
Rep. Steven Palazzo of Mississippi’s Fourth Congressional District also urged Mississippians to stay inside during this time.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.