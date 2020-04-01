COVID-19 patient dies at Forrest General Hospital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A patient diagnosed with COVID-19 died Wednesday at Forrest General Hospital, according to a statement from Forrest Health. This is the first coronavirus-related death reported in Forrest County.
“We want to express our deepest sympathy to the patient’s family during this time of loss,” the hospital’s statement said.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, there were 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Forrest County as of Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed cases in Mississippi has surpassed 1,000 with 1,073 cases and 22 deaths statewide. The first positive case of the virus in the state was reported in Forrest County on March 11.
To curb the number of new cases in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves announced a statewide shelter-in-place will begin on Friday, April 3 at 5 p.m. and last until 8 a.m. on April 20 unless changed or extended.
Reeves announced the executive order Wednesday at the recommendation of state health officials.
“This is a somber time—for our country and our state,” Reeves said. “We are all in grave danger, from coast to coast. As leaders, our top priority is and always will be the safety of our citizens.”
Reeves said the goal of the shelter-in-place order is to prevent the state’s healthcare system from being overwhelmed while responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
