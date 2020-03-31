WCU student reacts to not walking in graduation ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Universities have postponed or even canceled graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Merritt Blackwell, a contemporary worship ministries major at William Carey University, was preparing to walk in May, until he received an email telling him that the spring graduation commencement was canceled.
“It’s a hard thing to kind of come to reality with,” Blackwell said. "Because it almost feels you push so hard and so long for that moment of having your family and your friends see you walk across the stage and get a diploma and your cap and gown. I think it’s one of those moments that everybody looks forward too.
“So to not have that moment with your friends and your family, it’s kinda of a hard thing to put into words, but I think that it’s something that over time that will get easier,” Blackwell added. “But I think that right now it’s weighting heavy on my heart.”
Although it’s an unknown time for everyone, Merritt thinks this time apart can be used in a beneficial way.
“I think my advice would be to slow down and just to know that, this is an opportunity for us to spend time with family and spend time working on ourselves and to just unplug,” Blackwell said. “I know it’s easy to stare at screens and to see numbers go up and to do. But I think it’s even more important for us to take time out of our busyness that’s going on, and be home just to be with those people that we love and the people that love us the most.”
Students at the university are currently in online classes. Students that are in the line up to graduate in May will receive their diplomas in the mail.
