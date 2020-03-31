Subcontractor who worked at USM tests positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A subcontractor who was working on a project at The University of Southern Mississippi’s Cook Library has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the university, the employee was a mechanical subcontractor working in an “isolated construction zone” inside the library and had limited interaction with others in the building.
A statement from the university said the subcontractor had not been on campus for more than 10 days prior to the diagnosis.
USM said it has suspended the construction project and notified all other employees who were working inside Cook Library.
USM has been taking steps to protect students and staff from the virus since early March.
At the beginning of the month, USM announced travel restrictions for students and faculty as COVID-19 began to take hold in the U.S.
The university later extended spring break to two weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak and announced all instruction would continue online March 30.
Last week, the university announced it was closing student housing and limiting other services on campus.
May commencement ceremonies have tentatively been moved to August.
