Southern Miss reschedules commencement dates

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Spring semester commencement ceremonies for Southern Miss have tentatively been rescheduled for August.
According to the university, these dates could change as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve.
Graduate students based on the Hattiesburg campus are set to graduate Aug. 20 while commencement for undergraduate students is scheduled for Aug. 21
Students who are eligible for graduation will receive specific information from the Office of the Registrar via email in the coming weeks.
Students who previously registered to participate in May ceremonies do not need to take any action at at his time.
Students who complete all degree requirements during Spring 2020 or Summer 2020 semesters will have the option to participate in August or December commencement ceremonies.
