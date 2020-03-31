Several test positive for coronavirus at Miss. nursing home

RALEIGH, Miss. (WLBT) - A nursing home in Smith County, Mississippi, had multiple residents test positive for COVID-19.
MS Care Center of Raleigh made the announcement Tuesday.
They said they’ve been in close communication with local and state health officials and are not permitting visitors at this time.
“We understand that you are concerned about your loved one, but it is critical that we restrict visitation to reduce the spread of the virus," a statement said.
They recommend connecting with loved ones through video chatting or social media.
They ask anyone with questions about a loved one to call 601-782-4244.
