90 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 937 cases.
MSDH reports 20 Mississippians have died due to complications related to COVID-19 with four new deaths reported Tuesday.
Below is a full county by county breakdown of cases in Mississippi:
- Adams – 10
- Alcorn - 3
- Amite - 4; 1 death
- Attala – 10
- Benton - 4
- Bolivar – 22; 1 death
- Calhoun - 3
- Carroll - 1
- Chickasaw – 13
- Choctaw - 6
- Claibourne - 1
- Clarke - 4
- Clay – 4
- Coahoma – 21
- Copiah – 9
- Covington - 2
- DeSoto – 84; 1 death
- Forrest – 21
- Franklin – 3
- George – 3
- Grenada – 3
- Hancock – 16; 1 death
- Harrison – 45; 1 death
- Hinds – 90
- Holmes – 15; 1 death
- Humphreys – 3
- Itawamba – 3
- Jefferson - 1
- Jackson – 40
- Jones – 6
- Kemper -1
- Lafayette – 15; 1 death
- Lamar – 5
- Lauderdale - 35
- Lawrence – 5
- Leake – 5
- Lee – 24; 1 death
- Leflore – 19; 1 death
- Lincoln – 11
- Lowndes – 11
- Madison – 42
- Marion – 5
- Marshall – 14
- Monroe – 6
- Montgomery – 7; 1 death
- Neshoba - 4
- Newton - 2
- Noxubee - 3
- Oktibbeha – 17
- Panola – 7; 1 death
- Pearl River – 30
- Perry – 3; 1 death
- Pike – 17
- Pontotoc – 5
- Prentiss - 4
- Quitman - 3
- Rankin – 40; 1 death
- Scott – 10
- Sharkey - 1
- Simpson – 2
- Smith – 1
- Sunflower – 11; 1 death
- Tallahatchie – 2
- Tate – 11
- Tippah – 26; 2 deaths
- Tishomingo - 1
- Tunica – 12; 1 death
- Union – 3
- Walthall – 5
- Washington – 20
- Warren - 1
- Webster – 5; 1 death
- Wilkinson – 14; 2 deaths
- Winston – 7
- Yalobusha - 6
- Yazoo – 9
The MSDH said coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at Forrest General Hospital, South Central Regional Medical Center Health System, Clinics and South Central Emergency Department and all Community Health Centers in Mississippi.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.