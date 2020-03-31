Lumberton mayor orders citywide curfew

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers issued an executive order Monday enacting a curfew in the city in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Mississippi.
The order enforces a curfew in the city from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily and says violators will be fined.
The curfew does not apply to businesses and people going to or from work.
The order also says gatherings with more attendees then the amount allowed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Governor of the State of Mississippi could result in fines up to $650.
According to the executive order, restaurants must close to dine-in service but can continue to provide takeout, delivery, drive-through and curb-side services.
It also recommends all gatherings, including church services, weddings and funerals be limited to 10 people or less.
Curfews are also in effect in other parts of the Pine Belt.
Richton Mayor Michael Ruffin issued a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly curfew on March 19. Last week, leaders in Wayne County and Waynesboro ordered a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for 30 days.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.