Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge on the Mississippi Court of Appeals is being nominated to serve on a federal appeals court that handles cases for Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. The White House announced Monday that Cory Wilson is being nominated to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. President Donald Trump had nominated Wilson in August to become a federal district judge for the southern half of Mississippi. That nomination was still pending in the Senate. With the nomination of Wilson to a different post, Trump is nominating Kristi Haskins Johnson to the district judge position. She is the solicitor general of Mississippi.